Far Cry 6 May Launch Next Summer, Ubisoft Says Can't Confirm Anything Right Now

Microsoft has seemingly revealed the launch date of the first-person shooter title, Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft. According to the Microsoft Store listing, the new Far Cry 6 is said to be "available" starting May 26, 2021; however, its developers have told Gadgets 360 that the date posted on retail sites should be "considered as a placeholder," and nothing can be confirmed at the moment. Earlier in October, the developers of the game had delayed its launch owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Far Cry 6 will not only debut with the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, but will also arrive on Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Google Stadia, and PC.

The first-person shooter title is available to pre-order in India via both Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store for Rs 3,999. However, only the Microsoft store currently highlights the "available" date as May 26, 2021, at 5:30 AM. According to Ubisoft's response, the date is likely to change although, Microsoft Store has a history of revealing release dates a bit early for games like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Mafia 2: Definitive Edition.

Earlier in July, Ubisoft had announced that the Far Cry 6 would launch on February 18, 2021. The company has confirmed that the game would feature Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as President Anton Castillo of the island nation called Yara and is also going to be the main antagonist. As per the game blurb, Castillo is preparing his son Diego for leadership and players will take on the role of Dani Rojas, a Yaran guerrilla revolutionary, who must put an end to the chaos. The company had also announced that the title will run in 4K resolution at 60fps on both Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. The first-person shooter game by Ubisoft will be available for the Xbox One console and PC via Ubisoft+, Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games Store.