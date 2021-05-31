Far Cry 6 to Finally Launch on October 7, Ubisoft Releases Its First Gameplay Video

Far Cry 6 has been in the news for a long time and its developer Ubisoft has finally revealed the launch date. The company has announced that the first-person shooter title will release globally on October 7 and playable on the Xbox Series X, Series S, Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 consoles, Google Stadia, and PC. The game will also be accessible via Ubisoft+, which is the company’s subscription service. Far Cry 6 was first stated to launch in October last year that was further pushed to February 2021. The delay in the launch is mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The standard edition of Far Cry 6 is available to pre-order on the PlayStation and Xbox India stores for Rs 3,990. The Gold edition that includes the base game, season pass and other bonuses, costs Rs 6,499 and the Ultimate edition is available to pre-book for Rs 7,999. The company has confirmed that the game would feature Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as President Anton Castillo of the island nation called Yara and is also going to be the main antagonist. As per the game blurb, Castillo is preparing his son Diego for leadership and players will take on the role of Dani Rojas, a Yaran guerrilla revolutionary who must put an end to the chaos. The company had also announced that the title would run in 4K resolution at 60fps on both Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. Ubisoft has also share Far Cry 6’s gameplay that reveals the tropical city of Yara. Users will be able to choose to play Dani as a man or woman. The revolutionaries with whom the protagonist is aligned adopt the Cuban philosophy of resourcefulness called Resolver, which means “to get by." They use anything they can to their advantage, which means you’ll get to wield some ridiculous DIY weapons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here