Fashion Brand Balenciaga Made A Video Game To Debut The New Clothing Collection

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga have a video game lined up to debut their next clothing line. The game, Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow releases on December 6 and showcases Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia new fall 2021 collection. The futuristic game is set in the year 2031 with the human race and its survival as the focal point. The details about the game are yet to be revealed in their entirety, but the fashion house confirms that the game will be playable on web browsers.

“A theme of Balenciaga fall 2021 is human destiny, as seen by an interactive, gamified journey. The world may appear to be decaying at first, but it is far from a dystopian view, showing instead the slow return to a healthier balance of nature and industry,” says the Paris based fashion house, according to reports by WWD. The game has zons, tasks and interactions, and is a cross between the mythological past and the projected future of humanity. And as with fantasy games, there will be a lot of nice and speculative imagery as well on show. This comes as a part of the fashion house’s move away from the routine of doing runway shows every season, something that was further pushed forward by the coronavirus pandemic which has forced abandonment of plans for physical shows.