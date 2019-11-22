Take the pledge to vote

FASTag From Airtel Payments Bank Bundles Cashback Offers if You Buy One Now

The FASTag is linked to a registered Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet and the charges are deducted directly from this.

November 22, 2019
We are closing in on the December 1 deadline for the mandatory use of FASTags at toll plazas on all national highways (NH) across India. This might be a good time to buy one, if your car doesn’t have a FASTag already and if you travel on the national highways often. Airtel Payments Bank has announced that it is now selling new FASTags online via the website and app and also at Airtel Payments Bank outlets. Airtel Payments Bank is partnering with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) for this.

“We are delighted to partner with NPCI to offer FASTag as part of our endeavour to bring a range of popular services to our digital platforms and promote cashless payments. We believe that upcoming use cases from NPCI such as digital parking payments and even challan payments will add to customer convenience and add to the vibrant digital ecosystem that India is building,” says Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank. The FASTag can be purchased via the Airtel Thanks App (Free for Android and iOS). At this time, Airtel Payments Bank is offering a special benefit of Rs 50 cashback on FASTag purchase made via the app. Airtel says that the Airtel Thanks customers will soon be able to enjoy an additional benefit of Rs 50 cashback on the online purchase.

Also Read | Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1

If you are buying a FASTag from an offline banking points of Airtel Payments Bank, you will need to share a copy of the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC) and registration number.

The FASTag is linked to a registered Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet and the charges as you cross through the toll plazas on the national highways will be deducted directly from this. The convenience is that a user doesn’t need to recharge the FASTag separately. FASTag users also get 2.5% cashback from NHAI on all Toll payments done using the FASTag.

Also Read | You Can Now Purchase FASTags From Amazon, And Link it With Your Bank Account

“It is good to witness that Airtel Payments Bank is making FASTag available to vehicle owners for convenient and seamless toll plaza experience. Given the fact that we are just few days away for the mandatory FASTag implementation on 528+ toll plazas, it becomes crucial to create awareness among vehicle owners about its process and advantages,” says Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI. It was in October that the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that FASTags will become mandatory for all vehicles from December this year. The idea is to have all private and commercial vehicles equipped with this contactless payment system for paying the necessary road usage charge at toll plazas on national highways across India.

