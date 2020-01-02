FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe

The FASTag payments are set to become easier. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed that any and all authorized payments instruments and methods can now be linked with your FASTag to make it simpler to pay for toll charges at user fee collection plazas on all national highways in India. This means that irrespective of where you may have purchased the FASTag from, you will be able to link with any mobile wallet or a UPI payment method for payments and recharging the FASTag account. Until now, you had the option of either paying via the built-in wallet facility that was limited to the vendor you bought the FASTag from, or by linking it to your savings account. This should provide massive relief to users ahead of the January 15 deadline that makes FASTags mandatory for payment of toll on national highways.

“In order to further broad base this system by allowing more payment choices for the customers, as well as for fostering competition among the system participants, all authorized payment systems …shall from now be permitted for linking with the FASTags,” says the RBI in an official statement.

At this time, you can either buy a FASTag on Amazon.in or via banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank as well as the Airtel Payments Bank and Paytm Payments Bank. The wallet facility for the FASTag is then managed by the bank you purchased the FASTag from, and you couldn’t manage and recharge it via any other payment method.

A few days ago, the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) has confirmed that users can now recharge their FASTags via the BHIM app. Till now, the FASTags could mostly be topped-up via the portal of the bank which had issued the FASTag, or via the official FASTag app for Android, if you had purchased this on Amazon. The new digital payment functionality in the BHIM app comes ahead of the January 15 deadline which makes FASTags mandatory for transactions at toll plazas on all national highways across India.

