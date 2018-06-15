English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fastest Selling OnePlus Device Ever
Previously, the OnePlus 5T held the record for the Chinese company’s best-selling smartphone.
OnePlus 6 Beat 5T's Sales Record, Earned Rs 100 Crore in 10 Minutes (image: News18.com)
The OnePlus 6 has sold over a million units within just 22 days of its launch. The immensely popular Chinese company said that the smartphone is now the fastest selling smartphone since the company was founded in 2013. As per the company, the OnePlus 6 has been a major sales success so far with Silk White Limited edition selling out in US and across Europe in less than 24 hours of its launch.
Before the flagship OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 5T held the record for the Chinese company’s best-selling smartphone, but the latest flagship has surpassed it with ease. Interestingly, The OnePlus 5T was also India’s best-selling flagship during Q1 2018.
"We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, said in a statement.
OnePlus also announced a 12-day "community celebration season" from June 15-26 with cashback offers, no cost EMI options, discounts on exchanging and more.
The flagship killer, OnePlus 6 competes with the best in the market thanks to its Snapdragon 845 processor that comes mated with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB for internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher-end version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. A dual-camera setup at the rear and a 6.3-inch display in the front, sweetens the deal even further.
Read our review of the OnePlus 6 here.
(Complied with inputs from IANS)
