FAU-G Clocks More Than 1 Million Registrations on Google Play Store in Just Three Days

FAU-G mobile game has crossed the 1 million pre-registrations mark in just three days of the registrations going live on the Google Play Store, the game's developers announced on Twitter. FAU-G appeared on the Google Play Store on November 30 but only for pre-registrations. FAU-G, which is said to be a local alternative to those who used to play PUBG Mobile before it was banned in September. FAU-G was initially expected to arrive in October, but the launch was then delayed to November. We are in December now, and it is still not known when exactly the game will be rolled out.

FAU-G has been developed by nCore games, a Bengaluru-based company. nCore games had announced the pre-registrations for FAU-G on it Twitter three days ago for Android devices. The game has not been listed on the Apple App Store, which could mean that the developers may be sticking to an Android-only game for now at least. Users who have pre-registered for FAU-G will get a push notification when the game is available for download. Eligible devices will have the game automatically downloaded and installed. "Thank you for a fantastic response! Highest number of pre-registrations in India in less than 24 hours!," nCore games said on its Twitter.

Following its launch, FAU-G will compete against the upcoming PUBG Mobile India which is said to be a tweaked version of the original PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country back in September. According to a recent report by game sharing community, TapTap, PUBG Mobile India had over 200,000 pre-registrations requests, while FAU-G was reported to have seen about 60,000 registrations - therefore, indicating a tough start for the Bengaluru-based nCore Games.

PUBG has also been in the news for quite some time, and the game is said to launch in India shortly. The PUBG Mobile India developers PUBG Corp had announced that it severed ties with the China-based Tencent, and will ensure Indian users' data safety through several measures including a partnership with Microsoft for Azure cloud computing service.