FAU-G Clocks Over 10 Lakh Downloads on Google Play Nearly 24 Hours After Official Launch

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards has clocked over 10 lakh downloads on Google Play Store nearly 24 hours after the official launch. The newly unveiled mobile game had also gained over 4 million pre-registrations before its launch (between December 2020 till January 26, 2021), its maker's nCore Games announced, last week. The mobile title is further being promoted by actor Akshay Kumar, who first announced its availability via Twitter on Tuesday. Notably, FAU-G's availability for Apple iPhones still remains unclear.

FAU-G's Google Play Store listing highlights a fan rating of 3.6 stars out of 5 with many lauding its graphics. However, several users are also unhappy with the gameplay and functionality, saying that the fight scenes get monotonous due to limited artilleries. During our own first impression, we had found FAU-G's graphics quite sharp, but the fight sequences seemed tad bit monotonous. Meanwhile, the action title is also leading the India-specific Google Play's top free games chart since earlier today, nCore Games announced via a Twitter post. The company has been aggressively promoting the title under the Indian government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) campaign.

FAU-G, announced back in September 2020, was initially planned to launch by the end of October 2020 but the game was delayed by a couple of months due to technical factors. While the game has been released for Android smartphones, there is no word as to when iPhone users can expect the title to land on the Apple Play Store. In an interview with News18 last year, nCore Games' Vishal Gondal had said that FAU-G would be one of India's first mobile game that will come with storylines inspired by real-life series. As pointed out by Gondal last year, FAU-G's first level is based on the Indian army's clash with Chinese forces at Galwan Valley.