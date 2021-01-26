FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards Launched for Android, May Take Some Time to Reach All Users

Highly anticipated Indian homegrown game FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards from nCore Games has released for Android users. The game comes on the day India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, and the launch announcement was made by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been promoting the game since the past few months. FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards from nCore Games launch comes much after the game's pre-registrations went live in November 2020.

While the game has started rolling out to Android users across the country, the makers have said that it will take some time to reach each and every user in the country, as the company is prioritising access to the pre-registered customers first. nCore Games told us that FAU-G should be live for Android users in some time. "India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now," Akshay Kumar said in a tweet announcing the launch.

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

FAU-G, announced back in September 2020, was initially planned to launch by the end of October 2020, the game was delayed by a couple of months due to several factors. While the game has been released for Android users, there is no word as to when iPhone users can expect the game to land on the Apple Play Store.

In an interview with News18 last year, nCore Games' Vishal Gondal told us that FAU-G will be one of India's first mobile game that will come with storylines inspired by real-life series. Gondal had highlighted that the first level that FAU-G will launch with is going to be based on India’s Galwan Valley clash with China. He also told us that there will also be a Battle Royale mode in a later update.

With FAU-G, the makers are also attempting to herald a new era of Indian esports once it starts launching its offerings in public domain. "Once we get deeper into esports with our game offerings, we will automatically enter the entire arena of managing a gaming community. That is our long term roadmap," Gondal told us back in October 2020.