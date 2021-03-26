FAU-G Finally Available to Download on Apple iPhones, iPads Nearly Two Months After Android Debut

Fearless and United Guards, also known as FAU-G is finally available on Apple Store, meaning users with iPhone, iPad, and iPod can now play the action-mobile title. The ‘made in India’ title debuted in the country on January 26 with a single campaign mode and rolled out to global markets just weeks later. As per its App Store listing, the title is 643MB in size and require iOS 10.0 or iPadOS 10.0 and above to function. The app is free to download, though it supports in-app purchases for artilleries. 30 coins within the app are worth Rs 89 while 1200 coins are worth Rs 899. Apple’s App Store privacy labels also show that the app tracks Usage Data and collects information such as Purchases, Contact Info, User Content, Identifiers, Usage Data, and Diagnostics. This information is collected to improve the user experience or deliver targeted advertisements.

The development was also shared by FAU-G developer nCore Games on Twitter and other social media handles. Last month, the developers had claimed the tile would soon get Deathmatch within the game to enable multiplayer mode. Typically, the objective of a deathmatch is to frag as many players in the game as possible while keeping yourself alive. The upcoming gaming mode will reportedly enable users to form a team of five members.; however, the exact availability details still remain unknown. Prior to the launch, nCore Games chief Vishal Gondal had also told News18 that the game would get Battle Royale mode, but no details have surfaced yet.

With its availability on the Apple App store, FAU-G will hope to reach out to more users and improve overall ratings. The title launched in India with huge fanfare, following the ban of highly popular PUGB Mobile. During our review, we had found FAU-G’s graphics quite sharp, but the fight sequences seemed a tad bit monotonous after a while. The lack of gaming modes within the game also made it less exciting.