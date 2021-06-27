FAU-G Gets Team Deathmatch Mode But in Beta Form, nCore Games Looking for Users' Feedback

FAU-G by nCore Games has finally started rolling out deathmatch mode nearly four months after announcing its development. The gaming mode is still in beta form, and the company says that it is looking forward to player’s feedback for improvements. The new announcement comes from nCore Games and FAU-G brand ambassador Akshay Kumar via Twitter. The title that was launched with a single campaign mode earlier this year would hope to gain popularity among fans who are eagerly waiting for PUBG’s new avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s return. It was teased that the deathmatch mode will enable users to form a team of five members, though we’re yet to try the new upgrade. Typically, the primary objective of a deathmatch is to frag as many players in the game as possible while keeping yourself from being fragged.

Notably, FAU-G also landed on the App Store in March, nearly two months after launch. The game is 643MB in size and requires iOS 10.0 or later for iPhone users and iPadOS 10.0 or later for those downloading the game on their iPads. Just like on Android, it is free-to-play on iOS with available app purchases that range from Rs 89 to Rs 3,599. As mentioned, the company will hope to expand its userbase with the latest mode. We had found FAU-G’s graphics quite sharp during our early review, but the fight sequences seemed a tad bit monotonous after a while. The lack of gaming modes within the game also made it less exciting.

Meanwhile, FAU-G’s rival Battlegrounds Mobile India is available to select customers in India in beta form. The new PUBG avatar brings noticeable changes such as green blood splashes to limit violence. Overall, it appears similar to the original PUBG that remains banned in India since September 2020.

