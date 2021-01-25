FAU-G Launch Tomorrow: Everything We Know About nCore Games' Fearless and United Guards

India's homegrown mobile game FAU-G is all set to launch tomorrow, on the 72nd Republic Day of India. Ahead of the launch, the makers of FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards last week said that the game has clocked over 4 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. FAU-G's pre-registrations are live on the Google Play Store the developers have not announced specifically if the game will come for both Android and iOS platforms. With just a few days to go for the game to be rolled out for all users in India, let us take a look at what all we know about the nCore Games' latest title so far.

FAU-G was first announced in September 2020, soon after the government of India banned the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Initially planned to launch by the end of October 2020, the game was delayed by a couple of months due to several factors. The first teaser of the game was launched in October 2020, with a pre-registrations for the game going live next month, in November 2020 on the Google Play Store. Soon after the pre-registrations went live, nCore games announced that it clocked over 1 million registrations within just 24 hours.

Later, in early January, the 26 January launch date was announced alongside a more detailed teaser trailer of the game. As the anticipation around the game grew with prominent celebrities like Akshay Kumar promoting the game online, people were eager to know if the game will be similar to PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay and concept. This was later cleared by the developers, who said that the game will not be a mere PUBG Mobile alternative, but will be a whole new game in itself.

In an interview with News18 last year, nCore Games' Vishal Gondal told us that FAU-G will be one of India's first mobile game that will come with storylines inspired by real-life series. Gondal had highlighted that the first level that FAU-G will launch with is going to be based on India’s Galwan Valley clash with China. He also told us that there will also be a Battle Royale mode in a later update.

With FAU-G, the makers will attempt to herald a new era of Indian esports once it starts launching its offerings in public domain. "Once we get deeper into esports with our game offerings, we will automatically enter the entire arena of managing a gaming community. That is our long term roadmap," Gondal told us back in October 2020.