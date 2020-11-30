FAU-G Mobile Game Pre-Registration Officially Live on Google Play Store

FAU-G (aka Fearless and United Guards) mobile game is finally available on Google Play Store, but the game is not live yet. At the moment, Android users can pre-register the mobile title via the Google app store in order to "be the first to play the game." The mobile game's developers, nCORE Games in a post on Twitter also said that its pre-registration began on the occasion of Gurupurab. The much-anticipated game has been teased multiple times since September, and with the pre-registrations going live today, its launch now appears to be imminent. The development of FAU-G was announced nearly two months ago, days after the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite apps due to threats over national security.

As per the information available on Google Play Store, FAU-G' app-size will vary according to the Android device. The company has not shared any details over its availability on Apple App Store. The mobile title is said to honour Indian armed forces, and its missions are based on real-world scenarios. "Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders," the app's official description on Google Play Store read.

Notably, last month its developers and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had shared the first teaser of FAU-G which depicted a scene of conflict on a hilly terrain, presumably the LAC area where the Indian army has been at odds with the Chinese forces. In earlier reports, Vishal Gondal, the founder and chief of nCore Games was quoted as stating that FAU-G's gameplay will not come with a battle royale mode upon release. Instead, the gameplay will be based on India's recent armed conflict against China at the Galwan Valley border.

Following its launch, FAU-G will compete against the upcoming PUBG Mobile India which is said to be a tweaked version of the original PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country back in September. According to a recent report by game sharing community, TapTap, PUBG Mobile India had over 200,000 pre-registrations requests, while FAU-G was reported to have seen about 60,000 registrations - therefore, indicating a tough start for the Bengaluru-based nCore Games.

PUBG has also been in the news for quite some time, and the game is said to launch in India shortly. The PUBG Mobile India developers PUBG Corp had announced that it severed ties with the China-based Tencent, and will ensure Indian users' data safety through several measures including a partnership with Microsoft for Azure cloud computing service. Whereas, FAU-G is banking on PM Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. Earlier, its developers had said that 20 percent of the game's net proceeds will be donated to the 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust' set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs.