FAU-G Now Available Globally on Google Play Store, iOS Availability Still Remains Unclear

FAU-G, the newly launched mobile action title, is now available globally on Google Play Store, its developer nCore Games announced earlier today. The title debuted on Google Play India app store in January, months after the confirmation of its development. FAU-G was first announced just days after the ban of highly popular PUBG Mobile in India in September 2020. Although many fans hailed the mobile action game by nCore GameS as an alternative to PUBG, our early impressions revealed a different picture altogether. We had found FAU-G's graphics quite sharp, but the fight sequences seemed tad bit monotonous after a while.

Currently, nCore Games is yet to share FAU-G availability details for iOS smartphones. The mobile title had clocked over 5 million downloas, nearly 24 hours after its launch on Google Play India app store last month. Prior to its India availability, FAU-G had garnered over 4 million pre-registration hits on Google Play in roughly two months.

However, even after much anticipation, FAU-G has opened to majorly negative reviews due to its limited and monotonous gameplay. Many PUBG Mobile fans have also bombed the game's Google Play listing with the one-star rating - bringing the overall ratings of the game down to 3.0 stars from 4.5 starts within a week. Apart from user reviews, many publications have also said that the game's limited gameplay makes the overall gaming experience a bit monotonous. It also has a campaign mode for now, where the first mission itself is something that discourages gamers from playing it for long hours.

Its developers' had previously mentioned there would be an addition of battle royale mode in future. Notably, despite the negative reviews, FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards remains one of the top three free games on the Google Play Store in India.