FAU-G Pre-Registrations Now Open: How To Register for Studio nCore's Game on Google Play Store

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards mobile game from Indian developer nCore Games was made available on Google Play Store earlier this week for pre-registrations. Android users can pre-register for FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards on the Google Play Store via their Android smartphones on the Google Play Store on the web. The new game is expected to woo the Indian mobile gamers, who have been affected by the ban of PUBG Mobile in the country.

In order to pre-register for FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, Android users need to open the Google Play Store on their Android smartphones, then search for FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards. It is to be noted that searching for just FAU-G and not the whole game does not always show that actualy FAU-G game. Upon searching for the game, Google Play Store will show the nCore Studio game's listing. There will be a Pre-register button where the Install button is usually. Users need to click Pre-register in order to pre-register for FAU-G. After clicking, Play Store will show a pop-up notification saying "We'll notify you when this game is released." Users can either click "OK" or "Install when the game is released." The latter option will automatically download FAU-G on a user's Android phone as soon the game is available to download. There is also an option of opting to get notified when for other new games that Google may think you'll like.

Users can also unregister for FAU-G if they wish to do so before the game's release. As per the information available on Google Play Store, FAU-G app-size will vary according to the Android device. There is no word on FAU-G's availability on Apple's App Store.

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards is a title that is said to honour the Indian armed forces, and its mission are based on real-life incidents. "Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders," the app's description on the Google Play Store listing reads.

Last month, FAU-G its developers and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had shared the first teaser of FAU-G which depicted a scene of conflict on a hilly terrain, presumably the LAC area where the Indian army has been at odds with the Chinese forces. In earlier reports, Vishal Gondal, the founder and chief of nCore Games was quoted as stating that FAU-G's gameplay will not come with a battle royale mode upon release. Instead, the gameplay will be based on India's recent armed conflict against China at the Galwan Valley border.

Following its launch, FAU-G will compete against the upcoming PUBG Mobile India which is said to be a specially tailored version of PUBG Mobile for India. However, there is still some time for PUBG Mobile India to make it to people's smartphones as the company is still waiting for approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).