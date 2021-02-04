FAU-G Rating, Reviews Take a Nose Dive As Game Completes One Week on Google Play Store

nCore Games' FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards action game debuted for Android users last month, on January 26. The game, which opened to a lot of anticipation around it, has not had the perfect opening. The game, which opened to majorly negative reviews due to its limited and monotonous gameplay, is now facing backlash from gamers, in terms of Google Play Store ratings. Several PUBG Mobile fans have bombed FAU-G reviews on Google's Play Store with one-star ratings, bringing the rating of the game down to 3.0 stars from 4.5 starts a week back.

Despite the negative reviews, FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards remains one of the top three free games on the Google Play Store in India. The listing on Google Play Store show a significant rise in one-star reviews for the game. Many of these negative reviews are based on the experience that users found to be below their expectations. Apart from user reviews, many publications have also said that the game's limited and difficult gameplay makes playing it a rather unpleasant experience. FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards only has a campaign mode for now, where the first mission itself is something that discourages gamers from playing it for long hours. Apart from the gameplay, FAU-G also lacks in terms of features and functionality.

FAU-G had crossed 5 million downloads soon after the game was launched on January 26, after it clocked 1 million downloads within the first 24 hours of release.

FAU-G was first announced in September 2020, when the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile in the country. FAU-G was initially believed to be an alternative to PUBG Mobile, but arrived with a rather boring gameplay that involved fist fights with enemy forces on the Galwan Valley border.