FAU-G Registers Over 4 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store, Launch on January 26

Upcoming game FAU-G is all set to be launched on January 26. Ahead of its launch, the game has clocked more than four million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. nCore Games, the developers of FAU-G, said in an interview that the game reached the four million pre-registrations last week, on January 14. In early December last year, nCore games had announced that FAU-G has crossed a million pre-registrations within the first 24 hours of being listed on the Google Play Store.

nCore Games founder Vishal Gondal said that FAU-G had crossed four million pre-registrations in an interview with IGN. Gondal told the portal that the four million mark has been achieved despite not allowing some lower-end smartphones to register for FAU-G. Further, he predicted that the game will reach at least 5 million pre-registrations by the time it launches on January 26. The IGN report also said that the afforementioned low-end devices will also get support for the game soon. Five million pre-registrations, according to the makers, have not been achieved by any other game in India.

FAU-G has been listed on the Google Play Store. Those who want to register for the upcoming game, can head to the Google Play Store and search for FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards and click "Register" from their smartphone. The game has not been listed on the App Store yet, and will show up on the day of the launch.