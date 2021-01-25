FAU-G's Pre-Registrations Now Open for All Smartphones With Android 8 and Above via Google Play Store

FAU-G mobile game is set to launch in India on November 26, on the occasion of Republic Day celebration in the country. Just a day before the launch, its developer's nCore Games has expanded its pre-registration for smartphones with Android version 8 and above. The company had first started its pre-registration back in November 2020 via Google Play Store. Notably, nCore Games had stated that the mobile game had clocked over 1 million pre-registrations within initial 24 hours. Fearless and United Guards or FAU-G's availability for iOS devices still remains unclear at the moment.

Android smartphone users with OS version 8 and above can head to FAU-G's Google Play listing for pre-registration. Users simply need to tap on 'Pre-register' button following which a window will pop-up, reading "We'll notify you when his game is released" with a couple of options below such as "Install when available" and "Ok."

FAU-G's development was announced last year, just days after the government had banned popular mobile games PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The upcoming title by nCore Games is said to fill the void left by PUBG which had roughly 40 million monthly active Indian users prior to the ban. However, its founder Vishal Gondal had told News18 in an interview that FAU-G will be one of India's first mobile game that will come with storylines inspired by real-life series. Gondal had also highlighted that the first level of the game is based on India's clash with China at Galwan Valley. More importantly, the nCore Games executive added that FAU-G will not be similar to PUBG as it does not feature Battle Royale mode (yet).

We have now opened pre-registrations for any android phone which has OS8 and above! Register now and do read this article featured in @IGN_IN to know more about FAU-G - https://t.co/Sal57lfl4dPre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@vishalgondal @dayanidhimg— nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, PUBG is also set to return to India, though its availability details remain unclear. Its developers PUBG Corp has severed ties with China-based Tencent, and have collaborated with Microsoft for the Azure cloud computing service, to ensure data safety of Indian users.