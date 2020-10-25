FAU-G Teaser Released: First Look of India's Own PUBG Mobile Alternative is Here

FAU-G, the upcoming Indian mobile game based on heroics of the Indian armed forces, now has its first official cinematic teaser. Released earlier today by the game’s backer and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the cinematic are in line with what previous reports have spoken of about the game. FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United - Guards, was announced as PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s and India’s most popular games of all time, was banned by the Indian government.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

The teaser depicts a scene of conflict on hilly terrain, which will presumably present a scene of armed conflict against enemy forces that players will take on in the game’s missions. In earlier reports, Vishal Gondal, the founder and chief of nCore Games, the developer of FAU-G, was quoted as stating that FAU-G’s gameplay will not come with a battle royale mode upon release. Instead, the gameplay will be based on India’s recent armed conflict against China at the Galwan Valley border. The teaser is presumably depicting these very scenes.

FAU-G is slated to release soon. After an initial release deadline of October 2020, latest reports suggest that FAU-G will be released within the coming weeks, in November 2020. Given how the game’s teaser looks like, it remains to be seen if FAU-G brings the same competitive online player ecosystem the way PUBG Mobile did, or is purely designed as a level-based, individual driven shooter game. More details should be released soon, especially with the initial cinematic teaser being out now.

PUBG Mobile was banned in light of online security concerns that it represented in lieu of its ties with its Chinese publisher, Tencent Gaming. To resolve its issues, PUBG Mobile India has since announced that it has severed ties with Tencent in India, but it still remains to be seen if that would be enough to bring the game back to the Indian cyber space, despite isolated reports. FAU-G’s makers, on this note, have so far underlined that the game will not aim to replicate what PUBG already offered, but instead come with an original storyline.