1-min read

FB Data Row: Anand Mahindra Invites Startups For Desi Version of Facebook

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
The idea of a home-grown social networking startup also garnered support from IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.(Representative image)
In response to the ongoing Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach controversy, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said that it could be the right time to find an Indian alternative of Facebook. “Beginning to wonder if it’s time to consider having our own social networking company that is very widely owned and professionally managed and willingly,” he tweeted. Mahindra even announced that he is ready to “assist with seed capital” for any “relevant Indian startup”. The idea of a home-grown social networking startup also garnered support from IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

There is no information on what type of “social network” he would like to invest but he has shown some interest on a “blockchain-enabled” platform.

Cambridge Analytica, which is at the center of a controversy over harvested personal data about Facebook users, has released a timeline highlighting its relationship with Global Science Research (GSR) and whistleblower Christopher Wylie.

Aleksandr Kogan, who runs GSR, designed a personality quiz that was taken by a few hundred thousand people but the app on which it ran also collected details about all of their Facebook 'friends' without their knowledge or consent. That data was then used in a targeted digital ad campaign in support of Donald Trump's successful run for the U.S. presidency.

| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
