English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FB Data Row: Anand Mahindra Invites Startups For Desi Version of Facebook
There is no information on what type of “social network” he would like to invest but he has shown some interest on a “blockchain-enabled” platform.
The idea of a home-grown social networking startup also garnered support from IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.(Representative image)
In response to the ongoing Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach controversy, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said that it could be the right time to find an Indian alternative of Facebook. “Beginning to wonder if it’s time to consider having our own social networking company that is very widely owned and professionally managed and willingly,” he tweeted. Mahindra even announced that he is ready to “assist with seed capital” for any “relevant Indian startup”. The idea of a home-grown social networking startup also garnered support from IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
There is no information on what type of “social network” he would like to invest but he has shown some interest on a “blockchain-enabled” platform.
Cambridge Analytica, which is at the center of a controversy over harvested personal data about Facebook users, has released a timeline highlighting its relationship with Global Science Research (GSR) and whistleblower Christopher Wylie.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
Aleksandr Kogan, who runs GSR, designed a personality quiz that was taken by a few hundred thousand people but the app on which it ran also collected details about all of their Facebook 'friends' without their knowledge or consent. That data was then used in a targeted digital ad campaign in support of Donald Trump's successful run for the U.S. presidency.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
There is no information on what type of “social network” he would like to invest but he has shown some interest on a “blockchain-enabled” platform.
Cambridge Analytica, which is at the center of a controversy over harvested personal data about Facebook users, has released a timeline highlighting its relationship with Global Science Research (GSR) and whistleblower Christopher Wylie.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
Aleksandr Kogan, who runs GSR, designed a personality quiz that was taken by a few hundred thousand people but the app on which it ran also collected details about all of their Facebook 'friends' without their knowledge or consent. That data was then used in a targeted digital ad campaign in support of Donald Trump's successful run for the U.S. presidency.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raghu Ram is in Love Again, Announces Relationship with Natalie Di Lucio Less Than 2 Months After Divorce
- Is Angelina Jolie Dating A Real Estate Agent After Divorce With Brad Pitt?
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Uttarakhand Engineering Student Wins Gandhian Award For Developing ‘Black Box’ For Cars
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins