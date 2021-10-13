Fed Up Of Multiple Notifications On iPhone? Here's How To Turn Them Off

Very often when we are busy working on our PC, we tend to miss important messages on the phone. For such situations, iPhones offer a useful feature that is enabled for some apps by default. If you have noticed it, you may be already aware of the notification repeat feature on your iPhone. This feature repeats notifications that it deems important once after two minutes. While this certainly appears to be a useful feature made to make sure that you do not miss important timely messages, it may very soon become annoying for some users. For example, if you have seen the notification and you are purposefully ignoring it because it is not important and you do not want to touch your phone to dismiss it immediately, the notification will interrupt you again. Thankfully, this feature can be disabled easily in just a few steps. Here’s how:

Step 1. On your home screen, find the Settings app and open it.

Step 2. Look for Notifications and tap on it.

Step 3. Now, you will see a list of apps with details of what type of notifications are enabled for the app. Scroll to the app for which you want to disable repeating notifications such as iMessages, and tap on it.

Step 4. On the next screen, you will see a few toggles and on the bottom, there will be an option called ‘Repeat Alerts.’ On the right of the option, you will see a frequency of the repeats. Touch on the option.

Step 5. From the list that appears on the next screen, you can choose from ‘Never,’ ‘Once,’ ‘Twice,’ ‘3 Times,’ ‘5 Times,’ or ’10 Times.’

Step 6. To disable the repeating notification feature, select ‘Never.’

Congratulations! You have successfully disabled the repeating notifications feature. If you change your mind later, you can follow the same steps to come back later and enable them. The notifications repeat at an interval of two minutes and currently, there is no user-controlled setting to change it. Many android phones such as Samsung smartphones offer this feature as ‘Notification Reminder.’ MIUI phones have a missed call reminder feature that lets you choose how many times you want notifications of a missed call.

There are many other controls in the Notifications settings on your iPhone that you can use to manually optimise interruptions caused by notifications. You can choose what comes to appear on the lock screen and what comes silently.

Notifications on iPhones have also been improved with the latest iOS 15 update. To reduce interruptions, you can schedule a notification summary at your desired time. The notification summary feature is particularly helpful when you often use iPhone’s distraction-cutting feature Focus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.