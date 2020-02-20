Feeling Rich Enough? You Can Now Order Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip For Rs 109999

The second foldable smartphone from Samsung is landing in India very soon. So soon in fact, that the pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip are now underway. This can be yours for Rs 1,09,999 and Samsung promises the premium white-glove delivery experience with the phone when shipping starts later this month. The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch foldable display which is called the Infinity Flex display and Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The Galaxy Z Flip becomes the second foldable smartphone in Samsung’s line-up of smartphones in India, joining the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

“Last year, Samsung introduced the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone - the Galaxy Fold. This year, with the Galaxy Z Flip, we are changing the shape of the future. With a first of its kind foldable glass display and our smallest hideaway hinge yet, the Galaxy Z Flip gives you all the advantages of a large screen in a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Our specially designed foldable UX allows consumers to reimagine how they take selfies and discover hands free video chatting like never before. With Galaxy Z Flip, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

When folded, the Galaxy Z Flip’s tiny display at the front comes into relevance since it will push notifications and call details without you having to un-flip the phone. The hinge has been designed to allow the display to be angled as it may be relevant to you at the time—for video calls, watching a video, taking a selfie or more. To that effect, this is the first time the Google Duo app is getting a deeper embed into the phone app on Samsung Galaxy phones. And if you like playing with multiple apps at the same time, the Multi Active Window feature allows you to split the display into dedicated space for two apps, at the same time.

There are dual 12-megapixel cameras at the back and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of connectivity this is dual-SIM with one slot for a physical SIM and one e-SIM. The e-SIM services in India are currently offered by Reliance Jio and Airtel. Oh, and you will also get four months of free YouTube Premium subscription with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip arrives in India ahead of the expected launch of the Moto Razr, the foldable phone priced at $1500 (around Rs 1,08,000 before taxes etc.) and has not been off to a good start with early adopters in the US reporting issues with the display.

