Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S Review: When UV-C Effortlessly Sterilizes The Air In Your Home

It has been a pretty troubling year. The coronavirus pandemic has everyone scared and searching for answers on how to keep themselves safe from the unseen dangers. And the dangers posed by virus in general. How do you keep the air in your room completely infection free? The answer lies in ultraviolet disinfection, specifically UV-C. While we have tested multiple UV-C disinfection systems which are specifically meant for sterilizing physical things such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, toys, courier packages, accessories, currency notes, sunglasses, face masks and more kept inside what can be described as a chamber, the Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S is actually a very unique proposition. It can sterilize the entire room, while sitting in one side of the room, out of your way. The Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S is one model in a much larger family of devices that offer multiple options depending on the room you want to use this in. The Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S is priced at Rs 29,000 plus taxes at this time.

Let us look at the specifications of the Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S. This covers a room size around 200 square feet, but that's a general guideline. Within it are two 15-watt UV-C lamps, which means a combined disinfection power of 30-watt. Much like how an air purifier pulls in air from one vent and pushes out the filtered and clean air from another vent, the Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S also has an air intake vent at the base and a clean air vent at the top. The upward looking clean air vent, I have to say, is a rather smart implementation because that allows the sterilized air to spread better than what a side facing vent would have allowed.

The air in your room, potentially riddled with virus, bacteria and a lot else, is sucked in by the Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S. The air then touches the two UV-C germicidal lights inside the chamber. The chamber itself is completely sealed off and there is no chance of any exposure to direct UV-C in the room. You also shouldn't be attempting to open this chamber. For one, it'll void the warranty. Also, while the UV-C method is good for sterilizing objects and surfaces but should not be used on human skin or anywhere near our eyes, for example. The UV-C in these room sterilizers work at 253.7 nanometer (nm). The fan speed is controlled, and you don’t have the option to increase or reduce the speed. This is to ensure the perfect balance between the air taken in getting as much exposure as possible to the germicidal light before it re-emerges in the room. Fan speed too fast will reduce the time window for this process and fan speed too slow will make it difficult for the clean air to spread around the room fast enough. It is a fine balance, left best to the experts who have optimized this. It is whisper silent operation and you'll not notice any sound of the fan or the sterilised air whooshing out of the unit, even if you are siting in close proximity.

Apart from other virus, bacteria, foodborne pathogens, natural microbiota, molds, and yeasts, is UV-C also effective against COVID. UV-C is particularly effective against Influenza, H1N1, E.Coli, Infectious Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, Salmonella Typhi, Bacteriophage, Rhinovirus that leads to common cold and more. A study by the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) at Boston University says that UV-C light sources irradiating the surface of a material inoculated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease) at a UV-C dose of 5mJ/cm2 (exposure time 6 seconds) resulted in a 99% reduction of the SARS-CoV-2 virus present on that surface. This study determined that a UV-C dose of 22mJ/cm2 results in a reduction of 99.9999% of SARS-CoV-2 virus on that surface (exposure time 25 seconds).

The concept of UV actually comes from nature. The sun does send UV-A, UV-B and UV-C out into the solar system, and it is the natural UV-C which has the most energy that could also be dangerous—and therefore the earth’s atmosphere absorbs us from it. But the man-made sources of UV-C, when used in a controlled environment, can be used for sterilization purposes. This works by breaking down certain chemical bonds and scrambling the structure of the DNA, RNA and proteins, which renders the microorganism unable to multiply. That is when it is effectively dead. UV-C is used to clean water as well. UV-C is deployed in the 100-280nm wavelength range.

The thing about the Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S is that it is as simple as it gets. A pure plug and play implementation, there aren’t any filters that need regular maintenance. The control panel at the front is simple enough to get the hang of, with specific time durations or continuous sterilization options available. The lamp life is 9000 hours, which means if used for about 8 hours a day, these will last 4 years. These devices can be wall mounted or installed on a floor mount that has wheels, which allows you to move this room sterilizer around the indoor space. It is incredibly convenient if you want to move this to the living room during the day, and perhaps sterilise your child's room's air once before bedtime or even leave it on in a bedroom at night. The Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S and all Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection units are made in Russia, and their efficacy tests have been conducted at labs accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The Ferroplast UV Air Disinfection Unit 2S is one of those new age air sterilizers that are fast becoming a must have, purely based on the times we live in and the scare that the COVID pandemic has given us all. As I often like to say, first, water purifiers became essential. Then air purifiers became essential. Now, UV-C sterilizers, both for smaller products and for the larger rooms, are fast getting there.