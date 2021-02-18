Few Old Xbox Games Now Playable at Higher Frame Rates On Series X | S Consoles Via FPS Boost

Microsoft had last year said that its new generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will be able to play some older games at higher frame rates. Starting today, the company is rolling out the feature, named "FPS Boost" for select Xbox One titles including Far Cry 4, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, Watch Dogs 2, and New Super Lucky's Tale. The new "FPS Boost" feature comes with the ability to automatically add HDR to older titles.

Most of the titles that are getting the FPS Boost feature in the first batch are getting their framerates improved from 30FPS to 60FPS, except New Super Lucky's Tale, which is getting support for 120FPS on both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Microsoft also said that it will give users more control over enabling FPS Boost and Auto HDR later this spring under the "Manage Game" options for every title. Further, there will also be an FPS Boost badge that will appear when you hit the Xbox button while playing a supported title, in order to let you know if the title supports FPS Boost.

There isn't any clarity on how often Microsoft will announce new FPS Boost titles. The company has said that it goes through a testing period to make sure the games perform properly at a higher frame rate. "As we were testing backward compatible titles, we discovered with the massive leap in processing performance enabled by Xbox Series X and Series S, games were able to complete their processing significantly faster and the system would be idle while waiting for its next frame," Jason Ronald, director of Xbox Series program management told Engadget in an email.