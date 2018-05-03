English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'FIFA 18' to Roll Out 2018 World Cup Update Late May
Digital card collection game "FIFA Ultimate Team" is also being refreshed as "FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team."
The "FIFA 18" World Cup update includes player kits, stadiums, match balls, teams and the tournament format. (Image: Electronic Arts)
Mobile, console and computer soccer simulation "FIFA 18" will roll out World Cup content starting on May 29. A free update to paid game "FIFA 18" is to add the FIFA World Cup's 12 Russian stadiums and 32 participating teams. Developer and publisher Electronic Arts promises an official graphics and broadcast package which extends to in-game cinematics.
Three planned game modes allow players to participate in simulated 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments, draw up their own customized tournament using any of the game's licensed national teams -- including some of those not qualified for the actual event, with EA namechecking Chile, Italy, USA and the Netherlands -- or play single matches using official teams, players, kits and stadiums.
Digital card collection game "FIFA Ultimate Team" is also being refreshed as "FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team," with stars from all 32 qualified nations, legendary FIFA World Cup icons, squad building challenges, and solo and online drafts and tournaments.
EA is encouraging players to increase their spending on "FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team" by promising an equivalent card pack for "FUT 18" with every standard or premium pack purchase.
The update arrives via online download for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on May 29, with a mobile equivalent set for June 6.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup itself begins on June 14 and runs until July 15.
The German men's team, winner of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, is the tournament's top seed. Panama and Iceland take part for the first time, Egypt and Morocco return after two decades away. USA, Italy, 2014's third-placed Netherlands, Chile and New Zealand are among notable absentees.
Also read: Facebook Fires Staffer Who Bragged About User Data Access on Tinder
