FIFA 21, Battlefield, And More Games' Data Stolen From EA, Selling For $28 Million in Hacking Forums

Electronic Arts (EA) has fallen victim to a data theft, where hackers have made away with the source code of FIFA 21, the Frostbite engine, and other game development tools, according to a report in Motherboard. The hackers have reported put the data up for sale on hacking forums and have said that they will only consider offers from serious and reputable members of the hacking community. Getting hold of the source code basically gives hackers access to the inner workings of the game and reveal upcoming projects, game ideas, or developer comments.

According to the report, the hackers have taken the source code for FIFA 21, as well as code for its matchmaking server. The hackers also said that they have obtained source code and tools for the Frostbite engine, which powers a number of EA games including Battlefield. Apart from this, they also got a hold of proprietary EA frameworks and software development kits (SDKs), and some other bundles of code. Hackers say they have 780GB of data and are advertising it for sale in various underground forums.

Folks at Bleeping computer spoke to the hacker selling EA’s data. The report says that the hackers claim to have access to all of EAs services, telling customers willing to pay $28 million for the stolen data that they will gain full capability to exploit all EA services. The Bleeping Computer report shows that the hackers also have access to Xbox and Sony SDKs and API keys.

An EA spokesperson said that the company is investigating the incident. The company says that no player data was accessed, and there is no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. The spokesperson also said that the company has made security improvements following this incident as well. “Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation," the spokesperson was quoted by Motherboard as saying.

