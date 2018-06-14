English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: How to Watch The Matches Live on Smartphone, Desktop And TV
It is time to pick a side.
FIFA World Cup. (Image: FIFA)
FIFA World Cup 2018 is set to kick off today as the hosts Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in Moscow starting 8:30 pm IST. The month-long football fiesta will see the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Iniesta and countless others fighting on the pitch for the coveted trophy. As if this was not enough to make soccer fans drool in excitement, the reigning champions Germany seem set to defend their crown this year as the team made their way to Russia a day before yesterday. If the team manages to do so, Germany will become the first team in the last 56 years to retain their World Champions title.
Be that as it may, there is no room for doubt that it will not be an easy task for the champions from Deutschland. Millions eye Messi to see him lift his first FIFA World Cup for his country, the only thing lacking on his side in his comparison with the legendary Diego Maradona. Similarly, many others have their hearts with their respective nationalities including Spain, England, France and for the first time in the last 28 years, Egypt. Expectations are sky high, emotions are towering and the excitement is unbound.
So if you can relate to all the thrill spreading across the world as the FIFA World Cup kicks off, here is how you can catch all of it live on the device of your choice.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live on your Smartphone
Sony Pictures Network India is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in India. So in order to watch the World Cup matches live on your smartphone, you will have to download the SonyLIV app on your Android or iOS device. Those who subscribe to SonyLIV will be able to watch the live stream of the matches. Even those who do not enrol for a subscription will be able to catch the action but with a 5-minute delay and with advertisements in between.
SonyLIV app will stream the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches in six languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil
Additionally, Apple has also recently announced that its AI-powered voice assistant Siri will now provide its users with live scores, schedules, standings and team rosters for the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Also read: Gamers Could Help Improve Formula One's Future
Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live on your Desktop
Those who prefer a larger screen of their desktop will be able to see the matches on SonyLIV.com. To watch the matches on the desktop, viewers will have to subscribe to SonyLIV on the website.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live on your TV
Those planning to enjoy the FIFA World Cup experience on a smart TV can download the SonyLIV app on their streaming device, including Apple TV, Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Catch the minute-to-minute action live on our website
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the FIFA World Cup by visiting our page here.
So now that you know where to catch the World Cup action live, let us know which side you are on in the comment section below.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
Be that as it may, there is no room for doubt that it will not be an easy task for the champions from Deutschland. Millions eye Messi to see him lift his first FIFA World Cup for his country, the only thing lacking on his side in his comparison with the legendary Diego Maradona. Similarly, many others have their hearts with their respective nationalities including Spain, England, France and for the first time in the last 28 years, Egypt. Expectations are sky high, emotions are towering and the excitement is unbound.
So if you can relate to all the thrill spreading across the world as the FIFA World Cup kicks off, here is how you can catch all of it live on the device of your choice.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live on your Smartphone
Sony Pictures Network India is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in India. So in order to watch the World Cup matches live on your smartphone, you will have to download the SonyLIV app on your Android or iOS device. Those who subscribe to SonyLIV will be able to watch the live stream of the matches. Even those who do not enrol for a subscription will be able to catch the action but with a 5-minute delay and with advertisements in between.
SonyLIV app will stream the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches in six languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil
Additionally, Apple has also recently announced that its AI-powered voice assistant Siri will now provide its users with live scores, schedules, standings and team rosters for the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Also read: Gamers Could Help Improve Formula One's Future
Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live on your Desktop
Those who prefer a larger screen of their desktop will be able to see the matches on SonyLIV.com. To watch the matches on the desktop, viewers will have to subscribe to SonyLIV on the website.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live on your TV
Those planning to enjoy the FIFA World Cup experience on a smart TV can download the SonyLIV app on their streaming device, including Apple TV, Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Catch the minute-to-minute action live on our website
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the FIFA World Cup by visiting our page here.
So now that you know where to catch the World Cup action live, let us know which side you are on in the comment section below.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facing Rashid at Sunrisers Nets Was an Advantage: Dhawan
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Indian-American Woman to Become CFO of US Carmaker General Motors
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics