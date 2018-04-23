English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Files Go App Now Available in Odia Language
The app was launched in December in 2017 at Google for India and works on all phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher.
Files Go App Now Available in Odia Language (Representative Image: Reuters)
Google today announced the availability of its Files Go app in Odia language. The Files Go App aims to help the users free up space on their mobile phones easily, and also find files faster for sharing them with others, even when offline. Launched with support for Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, Google is constantly adding support for more Indian languages to help users across India benefit from this app. The app was launched in December in 2017 at Google for India and works on all phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher the company said in a statement.
According to the company, the app also comes with an intelligent feature of automatically recognising unused apps, large files, duplicate files or low-resolution videos and memes detected using Google’s latest mobile vision technology and offers users personalized suggestions about which files to delete. This also includes the good morning photos that are shared on messaging apps - that eats a lot of space on the mobile phones and helps users to clear all of them with one click.
Talking about the app and its utility, Josh Woodword, Group Product Manager, Next Billion Users, Google, said, “Every day, millions of smartphones run out of space. Smartphone users with data storage capacity of as low as 4GB often struggle to keep on top of the storage space on their phones and are constantly having to choose between what to keep or delete. Since launch average user in India is saving 1GB of space and has shared many files with others without using data.”
