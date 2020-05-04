Finally, The Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 Are in India

Microsoft has announced that the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 computing devices are now officially available in India. All three devices were announced by Microsoft back in October last year, and it has surely taken the company quite a long time to get these to our shores. Nevertheless, the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will be sold on shopping platforms including Amazon and Flipkart as well as authorized offline retail partners including Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. The prices for the Surface Pro 7 line-up start at Rs 72,999 while the Surface laptop costs upwards of Rs 98,999 and the Surface X is also priced at Rs 98,999.

The Surface Pro 7 will be available in four variants in India, in the Platinum and Matte Black colour options. This succeeds the Surface Pro 6 and now runs the new 10th generation Intel Core processors. The Core i3 variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 72,999. The Core i5 version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 88,999 while the Core i5 option with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is a lot more expensive at Rs 1,16,999. The top spec Core i7 option with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 1,41,999.

“The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

If you are eyeing a Surface Laptop 3, your choice is between two options and three colour options in total. The entry spec Surface Laptop 3 with the 13.5-inch screen is powered by a Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and this costs Rs 98,999—you can have this in the Platinum and Matte Black options. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 with the AMD Ryzen processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs 1,16,999.

This is the first time the Surface Laptop family is getting two screen size options, and also the AMD Ryzen is on the hardware options menu.

Then there is the small matter of the rather cool Surface Pro X. This is priced at Rs 98,999 and is available in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options, with LTE connectivity. This is 13-inch convertible that becomes a tablet and a laptop, as you need it to. Design refinements mean thin bezels are smaller. It also has a Type Cover but is different from the one that the Surface Pro uses. There is also a docking option for the Surface Pen. And this runs Windows 10. But wait to hear this. The Surface Pro X is powered by Microsoft’s custom ARM-based SQ1 chipset. And there is LTE connectivity that should be great news for those who travel a lot. Microsoft claims it has 3X more performance than the Surface Pro 6 while the graphics have been seriously boosted as well.

