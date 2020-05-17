Finance Minister Announces Tech Driven Education Programmes for Students in Times of COVID19

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a special program to focus on education in the aftermath of the COVID19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to a huge impact on the education sector and to address that, the PM eVidya Program will make use of technology to aid learning. It is expected to harness the available technology and launch multi-mode access to various courses.

New DTH channels are expected to launch under the Swayam Prabha program. Three dedicated channels for school education were already in place, with 12 more to be added in the coming days. This should help students who do not have proper access to the internet. The government has tied up with DTH operators including Tata Sky and Airtel to air educational content. There is also a push for the extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts to expand the scope of teaching students while maintaining social distancing.

The DIKSHA program that serves as National Digital Infrastructure for Teachers, was launched in March and has witnessed 6 crore hits. The portal was launched to enable, accelerate and amplify solutions in realm of teacher education. The aim is to help teachers to create training content, profile, in-class resources, assessment aids, news and announcement and connect with the teacher community. Further, 200 new e-textbooks will be added to e-Paathshala portal. Apart from these, the top 100 universities in the country have been given permission to begin online courses by May 30.

Last but not the least, special content for visually impaired and those who can’t hear is also under work. Manodarpan, an initiative for psychological support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well being is also said to be launched immediately.