Find My Mobile for Samsung Galaxy Devices Can Now Locate Your Device When You're Offline

Samsung's Find My Mobile is a pretty handy tool, helping users to find their lost or stolen Galaxy phones. However, with the latest app update (version 7.2.05.44), Find My Mobile now gains a new offline feature that will help users find their phone using someone else's Galaxy device even when their device isn't connected to a network. As spotted by Max Weinbach of XDA Developer, the new feature also allows other users to scan for their lost phones that may be nearby. Additionally, users can also track Galaxy smartwatches and earbuds to see if they are connected to their device as well.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung's Find My Mobile.Let's you track your phone even if it doesn't have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

According to Weinbach, Galaxy phones will display a notification for the new offline feature as soon as users receive the latest Find My Mobile update on the devices. After tapping the notification, users will be taken to the respective settings page where they can enable the feature by tapping on the toggle in the top right corner. Once the feature is turned on, users will be able to find their phones even if it is not connected to a network. Weinbach further says that the new update will also allow users to encrypt their offline location from the same settings page. The new version of the app can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store and users need to turn it on manually, although, Samsung is reportedly alerting users through a push notification.