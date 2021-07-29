Finnish Wearable Brand Enters India With Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5 Smartwatches

Finland-based wearable maker Suunto has step foot in the Indian market with three new smartwatches - the Suunto 9, Suunto 7, and Suunto 5. The smartwatches come as premium offering from the brand and offer features like on-watch navigation, 24×7 activity tracking, and US MIL-STD-810 military standards for ruggedness. The smartwatches are priced at Rs 29,999 onwards for the Suunto 5 and go all the way up to Rs 64,999 for the top-spec Suunto 9 smartwatch. The smartwatches will be sold exclusively on Amazon and Suunto.com in India. The Suunto 9 is priced at Rs 54,999 onwards for the base model and goes all the way up to Rs 64,999. The Suunto 7 is priced at Rs 36,999 onwards, going up to Rs 46,999. The Suunto 5, the cheapest of the lot is priced at Rs 29,999.

The Suunto 9 has been launched in three strap colour options - Black, Charcoal Black, and Granite Blue. The Suunto 7 comes in four colour options - Black, Black Lime, Graphite Copper, and Sandstone Rosegold. The Suunto 5, on the other hand, has also been launched in four colours - All Black, Burgundy Copper, Graphite Copper, and White. The smartwatches are the first series of products for the Indian market and go in competition with the likes of the Apple Watch, smartwatches from Garmin, Fossil, and the likes. Let us take a look at the specifications to get a better idea as to what the Finnish brand has to offer for Indian customers.

Suunto 9 Specifications

The Suunto 9 is the flagship smartwatch from Suunto and is claimed to deliver up to 170 hours of performance tracking with GPS on. The smarwatch is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life and up to seven days with 24×7 tracking on. The smartwatch is water resistant to up to 100 metres underwater and comes is rated with US MIL-STD-810 military standards for ruggedness. The smartwatch, rather surprisingly doesn’t have an SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring sensor - a feature that is more of a standard in premium smartwatches. The Suunto 9 offers up to 80 sport modes, an intelligent battery management system, in-depth weather insights, and on-watch navigation capabilities.

Suunto 7 Specifications

The Suunto 7, powered by Google’s WearOS comes with over 70 sport modes. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chip and offers features like sleep tracking, body resource measurement, heart rate monitor, and more. The smartwatch has a rather disappointing 48 hours of claimed battery life that is reduced to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode. The smartwatch comes with a AMOLED display with a 454×454 resolution and comes with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is water resistant to up to 50 metres underwater and does not come with US MIL-STD-810 certified ruggedness.

Suunto 5 Specifications

The cheapest smartwatch from the Finnish brand comes with over 80 sport modes, 24×7 activity tracking, stress and recovery tracking, and fitness level tracking. The smartwatch is water resistant to up to 50 metres underwater. Its fitness-centric features include sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, step counter, and more. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life that is limited to seven days with 24×7 tracking and mobile notifications. The battery is said to last up to 40 hours in training mode with GPS on.

