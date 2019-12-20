Firefox Reality Experimental Version Hits the Microsoft Store

An experimental version of Firefox Reality, the 'fast and secure' browser from Mozilla designed for browsing the web in virtual reality, has been spotted on the Microsoft Store. This means that users will now have another option for browsing the web in Windows Mixed Reality, said a report. Firefox Reality is made from the ground-up for virtual reality headsets and offers interesting features, including a homepage geared for virtual reality content.

At the beginning of this year, Microsoft had announced the HoloLens 2, which is its second-generation augmented reality headset. During the same announcement, it was confirmed that Firefox would be coming to HoloLens. However, there was not an official announcement. A Firefox representative said that Mozilla is building an experimental AR browser for HoloLens 2. He said that Mozilla and Microsoft have a common goal of learning more about AR web from HoloLens developers.

“Our goal with the experimental AR browser is to stress test our initial implementation of WebXR and learn from developers what use cases they need for the future 3D web,” the representative said, adding that the learnings will be used in the full version of Firefox Reality for AR devices.

