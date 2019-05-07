English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Firefox Releases Second Update Since Friday to Repair Broken Ad-Ons
In its second attempt to repair the browser, the company issued an update on Sunday that should give users access to their malfunctioning extensions.
Firefox Releases Second Update Since Friday to Repair Broken Ad-Ons
Loading...
Firefox has been trying to repair a glitch that resulted in user add-ons being disabled and/or broken. In its second attempt to repair the browser, the company issued an update on Sunday that should give users access to their malfunctioning extensions.
After failing to renew a security certificate on Friday evening, Firefox browser extensions were either immediately disabled or completely broken. Uninstalling and reinstalling the extensions failed to correct the issue. On Saturday, Firefox released updates to repair the problem, but some users didn't regain access to their ads-ons. Yesterday, another update was announced to get extensions "back up & running before Monday."
In fact, while disabled and broken extensions have been the main issue, some users have also had problems with search engines and language packs. The update made available yesterday will supposedly fix all these problems, though Firefox announced that "there are some issues we're still working on."
The security certificate that had expired -- which requires ad-ons to be signed by the company to ensure extensions are safe -- is actually built right into the browser, so when this expired, Firefox automatically disabled everything that it deemed "unsafe," aka unsigned.
According to Firefox's VP of engineering Joe Hildebrand, "Hundreds of dedicated Mozillians worked over the weekend" to bring users access to their malfunctioning extensions."
After failing to renew a security certificate on Friday evening, Firefox browser extensions were either immediately disabled or completely broken. Uninstalling and reinstalling the extensions failed to correct the issue. On Saturday, Firefox released updates to repair the problem, but some users didn't regain access to their ads-ons. Yesterday, another update was announced to get extensions "back up & running before Monday."
We're releasing an update to repair the add-ons, search engines & language packs that had been disabled!— Firefox 🔥 (@firefox) May 5, 2019
There are some issues we're still working on, but we wanted to get this release out and get your add-ons back up & running before Monday.
In fact, while disabled and broken extensions have been the main issue, some users have also had problems with search engines and language packs. The update made available yesterday will supposedly fix all these problems, though Firefox announced that "there are some issues we're still working on."
The security certificate that had expired -- which requires ad-ons to be signed by the company to ensure extensions are safe -- is actually built right into the browser, so when this expired, Firefox automatically disabled everything that it deemed "unsafe," aka unsigned.
According to Firefox's VP of engineering Joe Hildebrand, "Hundreds of dedicated Mozillians worked over the weekend" to bring users access to their malfunctioning extensions."
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Will Deliver a Prepaid SIM to Your Home, if You Do a Rs 249 First Recharge
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results