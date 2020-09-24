First Apple Device With Mini-LED Display Will be a New iPad Pro: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is said to be working on a new mini-LED display technology for quite a while. Now, a report says that the first device to feature Apple's mini LED display will be a new iPad Pro. The report comes courtesy of known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had last year predicted that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro featuring Apple's new mini-LED display will come in the third quarter of 2020. Kuo has also previously predicted that Apple will bring at least six mini-LED iPad and Mac products by the end of 2021. These devices could include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad Mini. In July, it was reported that the mini-LED MacBook laptops could go into production in Q1 2021. Kuo predicted about a new iPad Pro being the first mini LED device in a research note seen by MacRumours.

Kuo also said that Apple might start mass-producing the new mini LED components in the fourth quarter of this year. "Apple's mini LED dies (displays) will be mass-produced in Q4 2020, but due to yield issues related to the production process of display module materials, the Q4 2020 display shipments have been revised down by 50 percent to 300,000-400,000. We believe that the mini LED display in Q4 2020 will be used for the new ‌iPad Pro‌," Kuo was quoted by MacRumours as saying in his research note. According to an earlier report, Kuo has predicted that 30 to 40 percent of iPads shipped in 2021 will feature the new display technology, along with 20-30 percent of MacBooks will come with mini LED displays.

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on the mini LED technology, which offers similar benefits to OLED. It uses thousands of LEDs as a backlight, which can be turned on and off individually for a sharper contrast between bright and dark areas of an image.