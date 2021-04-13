First Big Apple Event Of 2021 Is Confirmed: Spring Loaded On April 20 May Usher In New iPad Pros

Just a few hours after Apple’s virtual assistant Siri let the cat out of the bag, probably ahead of time being the underlying suspicion, Apple has officially confirmed the Spring Loaded event for April 20. This will be Apple’s first event for the year. As always, the invite doesn’t reveal much, which leads to the inevitable guessing game. And since it is pretty much the beginning of 2021, the canvas of potential launches is as wide as it gets. The first expectation is the new Apple iPad range, also because the way the Apple logo has been doodled on the invite, suggests something to do with an Apple Pencil. Secondly, there are a lot of colours melding together—does that point to colours on the iPad Pro line, something last year’s Apple iPad Air brought into the mix, or do we now get to see colour coordinated Apple Pencil.

The timing too sits well with the expectation that the Apple iPad Pro line, the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch are due for a refresh. Whether anything changes on the design front, is anyone’s guess. Our guess would be, Apple will largely continue with the same design theme as last year’s iPad Pro line—it feels fresh and looks modern. These are expected to get new and more powerful processors and perhaps even the rumored Mini LED displays. Could the new processor be as powerful as the Apple M1 chips seen in the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro already? There has also been a lot of conversation about the Apple TV, something that we have expected to get some new upgrades over last year, but that never happened. Could it be time to give the Apple TV a bit more grunt and position it better to tackle a world of 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content?

This may also be a good time to continue with the Intel to Apple Silicon transition for the Mac computing devices. The iMacs are yet to usher in the transition, and we could see a redesigned iMac arriving with the Apple M-series chips. Then there is the small matter of the Apple MacBook Pro 16, which sits at the very top of the MacBook line-up in the pricing charts and was yet last updated in 2019. An updated MacBook Pro 16 could just be the right machine to showcase the successor to the Apple M1 chips too, something that’s expected in early 2021. Last but not least, the Apple AirPods. It is expected that the AirPods will eventually get the AirPods Pro-esque design with the shorter stems and the replaceable ear tips. All said and done, there is just so much that Apple could be unveiling at the Spring Loaded keynote just a few days from now. Which could pretty much render all our guesses irrelevant.

