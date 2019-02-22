English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Bite: Zomato Now Has New Gold Membership Powerpacks With No Validity Limits And Lower Prices
The competition between Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats, in the restaurant aggregator and food delivery space is clearly heating up. Zomato has fired a salvo by announcing that it is now offering users the option to sign up for two new Zomato Gold membership packs. The idea is to get potential subscribers to experience the advantages of the membership by paying a lesser subscription amount initially, and hopefully converting these users to the unlimited usage Zomato Gold pack eventually.
The two new Gold Powerpacks, called ‘Starter’ and ‘Medium’. Both these packs offer limited unlocks for benefits at partner restaurants, but they are not bound by any specific validity. For instance, the Starter Pack is priced at Rs 300 and offers three Gold unlocks to avail the benefits (2+2 on drinks or 1+1 on food dish). The 'Medium' pack is priced at Rs 700 and offers 10 unlocks with no validity limitations. Once these unlocks are exhausted, you can choose to continue with either of these packs or upgrade to the flagship Zomato Gold subscription which is priced at Rs 1,500 per year and offers unlimited unlocks at restaurants.
This move comes even as Zomato confirms that the user base which has subscribed to the Gold plan has now reached the 8,00,000 mark and there are more than 6,000 partner restaurants across 16 cities in India, since its launch in November 2017. At present, Zomato Gold partner restaurants are present in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Indore, Ludhiana, Coimbatore and Kochi.
