First MacBook Running Apple Silicon May Launch by Nov 17, AirPods Studio Coming Next Year

Apple will reportedly unveil its first ARM-based Mac device on November 17. The development was shared by notable tipster Jon Prosser on Twitter, days after Apple launched its iPhone 12 smartphone line-up. Prosser added that the company might also unveil its first over-the-ear headphones in March 2021. Notably, a new MacBook Pro model with Apple Silicon and AirPods Studio headphones were rumoured to launch alongside the iPhone 12 line-up earlier this week. Apple is yet to confirm its November 17 event, therefore, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

Back in June, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had announced the company's departure from the Intel chips that currently power all of its Mac machines to its proprietary processor Apple Silicon in a bid to provide a more powerful and energy-efficient system that operates more like Apple's mobile devices (iPhone, iPod and iPad). Without specifying the date, Cook had suggested the arrival of the new Mac devices running Apple Silicon by the end of 2020. Notably, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in June indicated the arrival of a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a completely redesigned iMac towards the end of this year or early next year. Both the Mac devices will feature Apple Silicon, Kuo added.

However, some rumours indicate the emergence of Apple Silicon with a 12-inch MacBook Pro model. Apple had last refreshed the 12-inch MacBook in 2017, and since then have focused on resurrecting the 13-inch MacBook Air. The report added that the Mac device would be powered by Apple A14X processor. The Apple A14X processor will be manufactured using the 5nm process and will be an evolution of the A14 chips that power the Apple iPhones at this time, the report added. Apple has set a two-year timeline to switch all MacBook, Mac, Mac Pro and iMac computing devices from Intel Core processors to Apple Silicon.