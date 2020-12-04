First Moto G Smartphone Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800-Series Processor Leaked in Live Image

Motorola is said to be working on a new Moto G smartphone that will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chipset. Motorola President Sergio Buniac revealed that the Lenovo-owned brand will release a Moto G branded smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 800-series processor. The smartphone is codenamed 'Nio' and is said to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, according to reports. The 'Nio' smartphone from Motorola has now been leaked in live images, which show the smartphone's front panel.

The leaked image come courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass, who posted the image in a Voice blog post. The tipster said that Nio may have also been spotted in a Motorola-made video posted on the Qualcomm site and showing off a Samsung DeX-like desktop interface coming to some Motorola smartphones. Apart from the flagship processor, the supposed Moto G smartphone will have at least 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from that, the smartphone may come with Android 11 out of the box. There are reports of a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant coming as well.

The image shared by Blass shows the front panel of the Motorola Nio. The smartphone is shown to have a tall profile with dual hole-punch front cameras and a slight chin on the bottom of the screen. Blass did not share the smartphone's back panel, but few reports have said that the Motorola Nio may have a similar back panel to the recently launched Moto G 5G.