First Privately Built Indian Rocket To Take Its Maiden Flight From Sriharikota With 3 Payloads

Private Indian rocket manufacturer Skyroot Aerospace will launch its Vikram-S rocket with three payloads from ISRO’s rocket port Sriharikota between November 12 and 16.

“The Vikram-S rocket getting launched is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles,” said Naga Bharath Daka, COO and Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace.

He added, “We are utilising the world-class launch infrastructure at ISRO’s spaceport in Sriharikota for the launch.”

Thrilled to announce #Prarambh, our maiden launch mission, also the first for the Indian private space sector, with launch window between 12-16 Nov '22.



The Hyderabad-based company chose the mission’s name: “Prarambh”, which means “the beginning” and denotes a new era for the private space industry.

With this maiden mission, Skyroot Aerospace will launch a rocket into orbit for the first time as a private space company in India, kicking off a new era for the space industry, which was recently opened to make it possible for private sector participation.

“We could build and get our Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support we received from ISRO and IN-SPACe, and the technology talent that we inherently possess,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace.

After receiving technical launch approval from the space regulator IN-SPACe, ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath launched the organization’s maiden mission in Bengaluru on November 7, 2022.

“A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions,” the company claimed.

Skyroot Aerospace is yet to reveal the customers whose satellites the Vikram-S rocket is carrying.

