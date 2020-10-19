First Renders for Samsung's Next Galaxy S Series Flagships Show New Wrap Around Camera Module

First renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, or whatever Samsung will call its next Galaxy 'S' series of flagship smartphones have surfaced, showing a wrap-around camera design on the back and a slightly curved screen. In two separate reports, renders of the next Galaxy S and the 'Ultra' variant of the next Galaxy S series smartphones have been leaked, showing a similar camera bumps and wider screens with slightly curved edges. Both the renders have surfaced on social media platform Voice.

The new renders come courtesy of known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the name @OnLeaks on Twitter. The CAD-based renders show the potential design of Samsung's 2021 flagship offering. Reports have suggested that Samsung will call the next Galaxy S line of smartphones Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 series. The design for the vanilla Galaxy S21 shows a similar front to the current Galaxy S20, with an Infinity-O hole-punch front panel. The screen on the leaked render, however, appears to be slightly wide. Hemmerstoffer claims that the (supposed) Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch screen. The rear, on the other hand, holds a completely redesigned camera module. The renders show a new 'wrap around' triple camera setup on the supposed Samsung Galaxy S21. The camera bump in this new design extends to the back around the edges of the smartphone. The LED flash is not housed inside the camera module. It instead sits right beside the module, and is housed within the back panel of the rumoured Samsung flagship.

In another post, Hemmerstoffer revealed what are claimed to be renders for the 'Ultra' variant of the next Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones. The Galaxy S21 Ultra's render also shows a similar 'wrap around' camera module, with an Infinity-O front panel, a wider and slightly curved screen. In his post, Hemmerstoffer mentions that the 'Ultra' device will have a screen size between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. While the Galaxy S21 vanilla renders show a triple rear camera setup, the Galaxy S21 Ultra's renders show-off a quad rear camera setup, with the LED flash housed inside the camera module.

While it has long been rumoured that Samsung might include S Pen compatibility with the next generation of its flagship 'S' series smartphones, the renders leaked by Hemmerstoffer do not show a dedicated slot for the S-Pen. Now, this does not rule out the possibility of S-Pen support in the next Galaxy S series of smartphones, since these are the first renders that have surfaced and it is not a given the a smartphone has to house the S-Pen within in order to have support.