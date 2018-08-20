English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
First Satellite to Measure Global Winds Set For Launch
A satellite designed to measure Earth's global wind patterns is set to be hoisted into orbit Tuesday from the Arianespace launch site in French Guiana.
First Satellite to Measure Global Winds Set For Launch (photo for representation)
Loading...
The European Space Agency's (ESA) Aeolus mission -- named for the guardian of wind in Greek mythology -- promises to improve short-term weather forecasting and our understanding of manmade climate change. "Meteorologists urgently need reliable wind-profile data to improve accuracy," the ESA said in a statement. Tropical winds in particular are very poorly mapped because of the almost complete absence of direct observations.
Once in orbit, Aeolus can retrieve data from anywhere on the planet, include remote regions lacking ground-based weather stations. The satellite will carry a large telescope measuring 1.5 metres (five feet) across, an ultra-sensitive receiver, and a Doppler wind lidar, nicknamed Aladin. The Doppler lidar transmits short, powerful pulses of laser light toward Earth in the ultraviolet spectrum. Particles in the air -- moisture, dust, gases -- scatter a small fraction of that light energy back to the transceiver, where it is collected and recorded.
The delay between the outgoing pulse and the so-called "backscattered" signal reveals the wind's direction, speed and distance travelled. Once per orbit, data is downloaded to a ground station in Svalbard, Norway. The 1,260-kilo (3,000-pound) payload will be hoisted into a 320-kilometre (200-mile) orbit on a Vega rocket, with lift-off scheduled for Tuesday at 21:00 GMT.
Aeolus will be the fifth of the ESA's planned Earth Explorer missions. Others already completed or in operation have measured Earth's gravity and geomagnetic fields, soil moisture, ocean salinity and frozen expanses collectively known as the cryosphere. The new mission will be Arianespace's 50th launch for the European Space Agency.
Also Watch
Once in orbit, Aeolus can retrieve data from anywhere on the planet, include remote regions lacking ground-based weather stations. The satellite will carry a large telescope measuring 1.5 metres (five feet) across, an ultra-sensitive receiver, and a Doppler wind lidar, nicknamed Aladin. The Doppler lidar transmits short, powerful pulses of laser light toward Earth in the ultraviolet spectrum. Particles in the air -- moisture, dust, gases -- scatter a small fraction of that light energy back to the transceiver, where it is collected and recorded.
The delay between the outgoing pulse and the so-called "backscattered" signal reveals the wind's direction, speed and distance travelled. Once per orbit, data is downloaded to a ground station in Svalbard, Norway. The 1,260-kilo (3,000-pound) payload will be hoisted into a 320-kilometre (200-mile) orbit on a Vega rocket, with lift-off scheduled for Tuesday at 21:00 GMT.
Aeolus will be the fifth of the ESA's planned Earth Explorer missions. Others already completed or in operation have measured Earth's gravity and geomagnetic fields, soil moisture, ocean salinity and frozen expanses collectively known as the cryosphere. The new mission will be Arianespace's 50th launch for the European Space Agency.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Infinix Quiet X Review: Budget Pricing And Fine Performance Do The Trick
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...