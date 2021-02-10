Fitbit App Gets a New Feature That Allows Users to Keep Track of Blood Glucose Levels

American wearable maker FitBit has announced a new feature for its app to all users in the United States. The FitBit app will now allow users to keep a track of their blood glucose level. This is a software-based feature and FitBit devices aren't equipped with the technology that can read blood glucose levels directly. It has been reported previously that the ability to measure blood sugar may be coming to mainstream wearables later this year.

Fitbit, in a blog post said that the new feature is being added so that users can more easily track how their blood glucose levels change and how they are impacted by everything - from food to sleep to other lifestyle choices. The Fitbit app will give users a look at trends over time and users will be able to set personalised ranges, reminders, and more. Fitbit also said that Fitbit premium members will gradually get access to see how often their glucose levels fall within their target range over a 30 day period.

The new feature will allow Fitbit users to either manually input their blood glucose levels or connect their OneTouch Reveal app from LifeScan, which will automatically import that information. The company said that support for other meters and services is coming soon.

Fitbit notes that the new blood glucose feature on the app is not a replacement for medical advise, nor should it be used to diagnose or treat any medical condition. "It is intended to simply help monitor and keep track of your information," the company said in its blog post.