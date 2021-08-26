Fitbit Charge 5 Launched With SpO2 Sensor, ECG App & More: Price, Features & More

Google-owned wearable maker Fitbit has launched its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5. The fitness tracker has been unveiled globally, including India and is priced at Rs 14,999 in the country. The Fitbit Charge 5 comes with a slimmer design as compared to the Fitbit Charge 4, and comes with an improved display, along other features like an on-wrist ECG app, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, and an EDA sensor for tracking stress levels. The fitness tracker is up for pre-orders in some markets, but will go on sale in India during fall season.

The Fitbit Charge 5 has been launched in three colour options - Graphite/ Black, Platinum/ Steel Blue, and Soft Gold/ Lunar White. The fitness tracker’s housing is made of aluminium, glass, and resin, along with the silicone strap. There are stainless steel rails on the sides of the Fitbit Charge 5 that double up as sensors for ECG and EDA. The Fitbit Charge 5 has a 1.04-inch AMOLED display with 450 nits of peak brightness, an Always-On display, and no buttons. The fitness tracker is said to be 10 percent thinner than the Fitbit Charge 4 and has twice as bright a display as the predecessor.

The Fitbit Charge 5 comes with 20 watch faces, and is equipped with GPS + GLONASS, an SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, an optical heart rate monitor, as well as NFC. The fitness tracker is waterproof till 50 meters underwater. The Fitbit Charge 5 comes with a Daily Readiness Score feature for Fitbit Premium subscribers. This score tells users if they should workout during a day or focus on recovery. This is analysed based on the user’s level of activity, last three days of sleep, and heart rate variability.

