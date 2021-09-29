Fitbit Charge 5 Sale Goes Live in India. Fitbit Premium to Get New Updates Soon

Fitbit Charge 5, which was introduced in the global market last month, is now available for purchase on Fitbit India’s official website. The fitness smart band has been listed with a price tag of Rs 14,999 and is being offered with six-month free access to Fitbit Premium membership. Fitbit Charge 5 will be available in three colour options- Steel Blue/Platinum Stainless Steel, Lunar White/ Soft Gold Stainless Steel and Black/ Graphite Stainless Steel.

Fitbit will also be introducing updates to its Fitbit Premium coupled with several new features to improve the user experience. It has partnered with Calm to give in-app access to 30 curated pieces of sleep and stress-reducing Calm content to the Fitbit Premium users. Users of the Fitbit Sense smartwatch will be getting guided sessions by Calm.

Meanwhile, the company is also bringing a series of new features including Snore & Noise Detect to its Versa 3 and Sense smart wearables. The update will allow users to understand their sleeping environment better as the microphone on the Sense or Versa 3 examine sound every few seconds to monitor snoring and ambient noise levels around the user while sleeping. The sound analysis of the smart wearable will allow users to figure out the reason causing disruption in their sleep.

Fitbit Charge 5 Features

One of the many highlights of the new Fitbit Charge 5, is the ECG feature of the smart fitness band. However, the feature is still listed as coming soon and the company is still working on the compatible ECG app for the users.

Packed with a 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, the Fitbit Charge 5 has been designed without any physical button. The fitness band comes with a Daily Readiness Score feature for a premium membership that tells users if they would be working out during the day or focus on recovery. The recommendations are based on the user’s level of activity, last three days of sleep, and heart rate variability.

The smart band gets 27/7 heart tracking along with tracking of breathing rate, skin temperature variation, and SpO2 or blood oxygen monitoring.

