Fitbit Launches Four New Wearables to Make Fitness Tracking More Affordable

The Fitbit Versa Lite EditionTM is another addition to the Fitbit VersaTM collection and the brand's most affordable smartwatch to date. Designed to be worn as an everyday smartwatch, the device comes with all of the core features that you would expect from the Versa range, including automatic activity, PurePulse® 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, connected GPS, smartphone notifications, and more. It can also help track new health indicators about health, such as sleep apnea.The Fitbit Inspire HRTM is the brand's most affordable 24/7 heart rate tracking device, and also comes with exercise and Sleep Stages tracking, more than 15 goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing.For an even more affordable option Fitbit is also releasing the Fitbit InspireTM at an even lower price point, but with all of the essential health and fitness features such as automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, and Reminders to Move.For kids, there's the Fitbit Ace 2TM, designed to help those aged six and up learn good habits at an early age to set them up on a healthier path later in life. It comes with child-friendly features such as a swimproof design and a bumper to protect the screen, as well as challenges to keep help motivate kids to keep moving, and bright and colorful avatars to personalize their profiles within the Fitbit app.Fitbit will also be redesigning its app to make it easier for users to connect with others on Fitbit's social community, log data and understand their stats, see their progress in Challenges, and make their dashboard even more personalized. The update will also include a new section, Fitbit Focus, which will provides users with messages and tips to keep them informed and motivated.The Versa Lite Edition is available for $159.95 in white, lilac, mulberry and marina blue.The Inspire HR is available for $99.95 in black, lilac and two-tone black and white, while the Inspire is available for $69.95 USD in black and sangria.Ace 2 is available for $69.95 in watermelon with teal clasp or night sky with neon yellow clasp.Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire devices will be available in stores and online starting in March 2019. Ace 2 will be available in stores and online beginning summer 2019.