Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker Launched With Sleep, Stress Tracking: Price, Features

Fitbit has officially launched its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe, in India. The latest fitness tracker is significantly more expensive than the range of most fitness trackers on sale in India right now, but comes in as a premium offering for those that want the accuracy of Fitbit‘s fitness tracking features along with a significantly unique design statement. The Fitbit Luxe, on this note, also comes with a Special Edition tracker with a Parker Link bracelet band made by designer jewellery band, Gorjana.

Fitbit Luxe key features

The Fitbit Luxe comes with an AMOLED display with multiple colours, automatic brightness adjustment and multiple custom watch faces, and can scroll notifications from your phone as well. It comes with an alarm feature along with a silent alarm mode, and Fitbit claims that the band can offer up to five days of battery life with average usage. The design language plays a major role in how the wearable stacks up, and is available in three colour combinations for the Fitbit Luxe standard edition — Soft Gold body with Lunar White classic band, Graphite body with Black classic band, and Platinum body with Orchid classic band. The Special Edition wearable also features the Soft Gold body, but comes with the Gorjana Parker Link stainless steel bracelet band.

In terms of its overall features, the Fitbit Luxe comes with custom defined target heart rate zone for intense workout session recordings, along with all-day heart rate and blood oxygen tracking. The latter also offers an average nighttime blood oxygen rate readout that users can track to identify any health anomaly at any stage. It features automatic workout recognition via Fitbit SmartTrack, and also features over 20 exercise modes that can be manually enabled. This includes swim modes, thanks to 50m water resistance that the Fitbit Luxe comes with.

Wellness tools on the Fitbit Luxe include a stress management tool with a stress score between 1 and 100, a sleep tracking and analysis tool with a graphical sleep analysis display that shows you a divided sleep quality readout, a breathing rate tracker for identifying any breathing anomaly, and even heart rate invariance — a feature that is known to help identify serious ailments in advance of medical tests.

Price and availability

The Fitbit Luxe standard variant costs Rs 10,999 for the three standard colour variants, and Rs 17,999 for the Special Edition tracker with the Gorjana bracelet. Fitbit will also sell you standalone tracker bands, with the Classic and Woven bands costing Rs 2,499 and the Gorjana bracelet costing Rs 5,499. The Luxe is not available to buy across all mainstream online and offline retailers, including the company’s own online store.

