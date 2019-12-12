Fitbit OS 4.1 Update Improves Heart Rate Tracking And Adds a Bunch of New Features

The now Google owned fitness wearable brand Fitbit had announced in November thatchy will be releasing the new Fitbit OS 4.1 update soon. That time is now, and the new update is now rolling out with new features including heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The update is now rolling out across all compatible smartwatches in the United States, with a global rollout expected soon .

The Fitbit smartwatches that are compatible with the new Fitbit OS 4.1 include the Ionic, Versa, and Versa Lite. The update is introducing features including Sleep Score and Smart Wake, a redesigned exercise app, a clock face switcher app, as well as a new agenda app. For Versa 2, the update will also add an enhanced always-on display mode, five new clock face options, a more accurate heart rate algorithm and an update to the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.