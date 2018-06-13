English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fitbit Reaches Kids With The Launch of Fitbit Ace
Fitbit's first wearable for kids, the Fitbit Ace, is now available worldwide.
Fitbit's first wearable for kids, the Fitbit Ace, is now be available worldwide. (Image: Fitbit)
Fitbit announced on Monday that its first wearable for kids, the Fitbit Ace will now be available worldwide after its US launch earlier this year. Designed for children age 8 and older, the Fitbit Ace has been created to help get kids moving as childhood obesity rates rise and parents become more concerned about their children's health.
Fitbit Ace will send kids reminders to move every hour and reward them for their activity to help build healthy habits. Children can sign up for daily or weekend challenges to collect badge rewards, and both kids and parents can see their stats, badges earned, and progress toward their goals in the Fitbit app. The wearable will also record sleep to ensure kids are getting enough, but to give kids a more positive experience the wearable will not highlight calorie intake, weight, or body fat and BMI.
To help get the whole family involved, and enable parents to keep track of how kids are doing, there is also a family account option. Here parents can approve who their children connect with, view activity and progress, and sign up the whole family for challenges together to help keep one another motivated.
The FitBit Ace also has an adjustable wristband to fit all children, even through their growth spurts, and comes in two bright colors of power purple and electric blue.
Fitbit Ace is available now at retail partner stores worldwide, and is also available for sale at Fitbit.com for $99.95 (USD).
