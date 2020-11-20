Fitbit Sense and Versa 3' New Update Brings Google Assistant Support, Improved SpO2 and More

The Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches are receiving a new update that brings features like Google Assistant support, improved blood oxygen readings, and more. The latest features are rolling out with the version Fitbit OS 5.1, that comes nearly two months after the smartwatch maker released the Fitbit OS 5.0 for the two devices. Notably, Fitbit in September had announced that the Fitbit OS 5.0 is developed exclusively for Versa 3 and Sense, and "there are no plans to bring this to older devices."

According to 9to5Google, the Fitbit OS 5.1 brings improvements to blood oxygen (SpO2) readings on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. The report adds that readings will now be taken automatically overnight regardless of what watchface is being used. Until now, SpO2 readings were done using a specific watchface and only when the user is sleeping. Additionally, Fitbit is also adding seven new SpO2 watchfaces by the end of this year. But the big feature with the latest update is the Google Assistant support that will sit alongside the inbuilt Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Notably, users would be able to choose between the primary voice assistant following the update.

Previously, the Google Assistant support was only available on Google's WatchOS. However, it may change with future Fitbit devices as the software giant is currently in the process of buying Fitbit. Moreover, the Amazon Alexa voice assistant is also getting improved. The new Fitbit OS 5.1 is adding audible replies to Alexa, meaning the voice assistant can now provide answers to queries through the speaker, unlike previously where it displayed responses on the screen. Additionally, the calling and messaging functionality is also being improved with the update. The Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense users can answer calls directly via the built-in speakers and microphones. Previously, the smartwatches allowed users to accept or reject calls, but they still had to speak via the smartphone to attend the phone call.

The Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are yet to launch in India. The two smartwatches were launched in August this year and are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 26,499, respectively.